The 13 volunteers aim to reflect the region’s business diversity, providing valuable knowledge and experience.

Jennifer Wood, Co-Founder of Ripon based O&3 Limited has been appointed as Chair of the Business Board.

Along with Jennifer’s expertise in food and bioeconomy, the Board will comprise of specialists across sectors such as creative and digital, manufacturing, rail, retail, hospitality and voluntary, community and social enterprise.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Jennifer said: “David (Skaith) has a terrific vision for York and North Yorkshire, and a very credible plan. I am really looking forward to helping him deliver this, alongside our board of highly skilled, fellow Yorkshire business leaders.

“We are in a period of change, and I have no doubt – given the experience and passion at the helm – our region will further thrive and prosper for the benefit of us all.”

The board aims to provide a strong and independent business voice for York and North Yorkshire, advising the Combined Authority and Mayor on strategy and policy, including developing a York and North Yorkshire Growth Plan.

Mayor Skaith said: “The Combined Authority has recently agreed draft strategic growth priorities for York and North Yorkshire. The strategic growth priorities will help to inform our Local Growth Plan which will launch in Spring 2025.

“The Business Board will have a key role to scrutinise and provide insight into the Local Growth Plan and how it will support emerging opportunities for growth that we are yet to fully realise. With new and emerging growth, it is important that we have the right plans in place to attract private sector investment in York and North Yorkshire and create more and better opportunities for people who live and do business here.

“The Business Board will have a role in ensuring that we are supporting small businesses that are the lifeblood of our communities to be resilient and to thrive.

“It is crucial to me as Mayor that I have strong connections to the business community. As well as the Business Board, the business voice will also be supported by a development forum, which is soon to launch, a network forum, and ongoing engagement and support for business through the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Growth Hub and Invest partnership.”

The board members are: Jennifer Wood – Chair, Co-Founder of O&3 Ltd Caroline Bell, Joint Managing Director at Shepherds Purse Artisan Cheeses; Jane Colthup, Chief Executive at Community First Yorkshire; David Dickson, Chair at St Leonards Hospice; Cherie Federico, Director at Aesthetica; David Hall, VP of Power Systems at Schneider Electric; Andy Hughes, AGH Engineering Ltd; David Kerfoot, Chair at Fix Our Food; Nicola Kingswell, Scientific Director at Labskin Ltd; Rebecca Layton, Owner of Layton Hill Hotels; Sam Leach, Co-Founder at SparkAndy Makin, Director at EnviroVent Ltd; Jessica Wright, Managing Director at Peel X.

The first meeting is on Friday November 22 and quarterly thereafter.