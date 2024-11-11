Now North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the incident at Tesco in Goodramgate.

A police spokesperson said: "It happened at 10.30pm on Tuesday, October 15.

"A woman entered the store and selected £180 of goods before leaving without making an attempt to pay for them.

"Please contact us if you recognise the woman pictured on CCTV, as she may have information that will assist our investigation."

Email hazel.simms-williamson@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Hazel Simms-Williamson, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240188852 when passing on information.