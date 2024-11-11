Now officers are appealing for witnesses and information about the assault in St Helen's Square, York.

North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened opposite The Ivy restaurant, between 10.45pm and 11pm on Saturday, November 9.

A police spokesperson said: "A group of up to 10 teenagers assaulted a male and a female.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Joanna.Armitage@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Investigator Joanna Armitage.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240205424.