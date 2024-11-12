The lecture, titled 'For the Common Good' - Charity, Conservation and Commerce, will be delivered by Bill Sheils on Thursday, November 14, at 7pm within the University of York's Physics Building.

Tickets are free but must be booked in advance at york.ac.uk/events.

The lecture takes place in a fitting year: 2024 is the fiftieth anniversary of the establishment of the York Common Good Trust in 1974.

Mr Morrell gave a generous gift for the establishment of the trust.

Among his other efforts, he also expanded York Conservation Trust, and established the Centre for Toleration at the University of York.

A spokesperson for the lecture said that Mr Morrell's contributions to the city of York were "enabled perhaps by his career in newspapers and publishing, including Penguin Books."

Michael Sessions, who chairs York Common Good Trust, said: "I am delighted to be part of this wonderful organisation which is able to support a wide variety of local charities and organisations working to benefit the people of York."

More information about York Common Good Trust can be found at www.yorkcommongoodtrust.org.uk