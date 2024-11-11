North Yorkshire Police is appealing for help in its bid to find Neil Cowton, 55, who is from Thirsk and may be in Newcastle.

A police spokesperson said Neil has not been seen since October 31.

They added: "Officers are very concerned for Neil's welfare. Searches are ongoing to locate him, including in the Newcastle area, to which he may have travelled.

"If you see him, or know where he is, please call North Yorkshire Police straight away."

Neil is described as a white, 6ft 4ins tall, with balding grey hair. He wears glasses, and may be wearing a blue gilet with IPL on it, a blue and green long-sleeved checked shirt, and green Adidas trainers.

Anyone who can help should call 101 with information, or 999 with an immediate sighting. Please quote reference 12240204672.