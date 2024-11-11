The limited-edition beer, called Liquid Gold, is the second beer released by Brew York in partnership with the Britpop band, and it pays homage to their latest chart-topping album.

The release comes as Shed Seven start their tour on Thursday November 14, with Brew York also selling the beer at other venues across the UK, so Shed Seven fans can taste the special beer.

Shed Seven bassist Tom Gladwin said: “After the success of the Homecoming beer this summer, we’re really excited to team up with Brew York again for the 30th anniversary tour.

"We hope our fans get the chance to head out and try the new brew—I might see you in there for a pre-show pint myself. I’ve tried it, and it’s got a nice Christmassy vibe!”

To further celebrate the tour, Brew York is releasing a limited run of Liquid Gold and Homecoming in cans, available both in-store and online starting on Tuesday November 12.

This special release, Brew York says, allows fans to enjoy these exclusive brews at home, perfect for toasting to Shed Seven’s legacy.