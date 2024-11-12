A proposal for "siting of a shipping container for use as a café" for a "temporary period" from November 22, 2024 to January 5, 2025 at York Minster has apparently been withdrawn.

This is indicated by the decision of Application Withdrawn on the relevant proposal's webpage within the council portal, dated Wednesday, November 6; and by a document addressed to a Minster representative by a council planning officer, which states: "Thank you for your recent letter informing me that you wish to withdraw the above application.

"I have noted this for my records, and I will be taking no further action on the application."

A certificate of lawfulness was granted by the council on Thursday, November 7 to Unit 4 of Clifton Moor Retail Park for the "proposed development of the installation of a mezzanine floor and use of the premises as a gym within Use Class E."

The proposed "replacement" of "doors and windows," and an "application of render and timber cladding to the cricket pavilion" of St Peters School, in Clifton, was approved by the council on Thursday, November 7.

Records of planning applications, including their validations and decisions, can be found at https://www.york.gov.uk/planning-building