Developers Jomast and the Together Housing association’s plans are set to see the homes built off New Lane, subject to a final sign off from Housing Secretary Angela Rayner.

Adam Hearld, of Jomast, said the development would provide critical affordable homes for NHS, care and emergency services workers, school staff and civil servants.

But Huntington and New Earswick ward’s Cllr Chris Culwick said local objectors feared the new residents would put pressure on services while a local green space would also be lost.

It comes as the council’s Planning Committee A approved the development on Thursday, November 7.

The site plan for up to 107 affordable homes proposed in New Lane, Huntington, York. Picture is from Together Housing/Jomast Developments/York Council planning poral

The development is set to see a mix of two to four bedroom houses built along with public space.

Council officers recommended the scheme for approval, subject to its final sign off by Ms Rayner due to it being built on green belt land.

Planning officers raised no objections on traffic or drainage grounds and ruled it caused limited harm to the green belt which was outweighed by the building of new affordable homes.

They stated the developer would not be able to provide a full contribution to the NHS and local schools.

But their report on the plans added £293,160 was offered for early years and special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) children.

Jomast’s Development Director Mr Hearld said they and Together Housing had a proven track record of delivering affordable housing schemes in Yorkshire.

The director said: “This will help address the critical need for affordable housing for local people who’ve been locked out of the York housing market.

New Lane, Huntington

“We recognise these housing challenges and we’re proposing a period of exclusivity for key workers.

“The site is in a highly sustainable location in close proximity to every day services, ecological and landscape aspects have been considered with generous public spaces provided.”

But 13 objections were lodged over the loss of public space along with claiming the site is prone to flooding.

Huntington Parish Council also objected, claiming the new homes could make traffic worse on New Lane which is already difficult to cross safely.

Councillors also heard there were concerns it would drive more people such as dog walkers to the nearby Strensall Common nature reserve.

Liberal Democrat Cllr Culwick said he and other objectors believed the harm the development would cause outweighed the benefits of new affordable housing.

The ward councillor said: “There is a lack of contributions for health and education services but even now getting a GP appointment is next to impossible, local services are already over-stretched.

“This is one of the last open areas left in the ward which doesn’t have a substantial amount of parks or green spaces, it would have an unacceptable impact on Strensall Common.

“This isn’t nimbyism, there’s been four developments completed in the areas and others approved, locals are beginning to say enough is enough.”