The announcement came on Friday, November 8, as Mr Skaith marked six months since taking office on May 7, 2024.

Mr Skaith said: "We have been working hard to ensure devolution is delivering for York and North Yorkshire."

Priorities listed out by the Mayor included creating resilient communities, improving transport, providing affordable and warm housing, and ensuring safe outdoor spaces.

Ian Floyd, chief operating officer at City of York Council, drew attention to the council plan entitled One City For All, whose intention is (per Mr Floyd) to "realise the economic opportunities presented by devolution."

Mr Floyd added: "Devolution is already bringing significant benefits to York and North Yorkshire, with over £18m of additional investment in York alone."

More information about the Mayor's vision is available at https://yorknorthyorks-ca.gov.uk/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/Mayoral-Mission-and-Priorities.pdf