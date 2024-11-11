A screening application has been submitted to City of York Council to see if the developer needs to submit an Environmental Impact Assessment as part of any future planning application for the scheme.

Last Wednesday (Nov 6), the housebuilder staged a public consultation about its plans at the City of York Hockey Club in Heworth, with staff able to advise people on the proposals.

A public consultation is underway before an outline planning application is submitted “later this year”. The deadline for comments is Sunday November 24.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Taylor Wimpey said on its website: “We are preparing an outline planning application for approximately 380 residential units. The proposed development will provide a variety of new homes ranging from two-bedroom homes to five-bedroom homes with 30% of the homes designated as affordable housing.



“These proposals form the northern part of the Draft City of York Local Plan Strategic Housing Site SS9, a new Garden Village Settlement. In accordance with the emerging planning policy, the proposed development will also feature green open space, community facilities and a retail unit.”

The website continued: “Through a thorough understanding and assessment of the site’s opportunities and influences, we have sought to develop a masterplan that demonstrates how the site can come forward in a sustainable and sensitive manner, whilst also taking into account the character of the surrounding area and emerging Local Plan policies.”

(Image: web)

The website also speaks of ‘green infrastructure’ including a ‘green corridor’ through the middle of the development,

It continued: “As the homes will be influenced by the design and character of York and the surrounding villages, each street scene will be attractive and welcoming. In addition, every street will be designed to slow vehicular traffic and create safe routes for cyclists and pedestrians.

“The varied frontages and orientations of the homes will help to add character and distinction to each street scene, as will the variety of parking solutions. The easily walkable layout of the development will allow for excellent connectivity between neighbourhoods.

“Our plans propose 380 new homes, 30% of which will be affordable housing. The homes will incorporate a range of energy efficiency features to help encourage sustainable living amongst residents.”

The scheme also promised a mix of 2, 3, 4 and 5-bed homes to suit people from “first-time buyers to small families, growing families, upsizers and downsizers.”

It added: “There will also be specialist housing provision in the form of accessible and adaptable M4(2) standard dwellings for those with a disability or mobility issues.”

For details and to comment, go to: https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/york/stockton-lane

