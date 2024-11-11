A MAN was treated by emergency services following a fire in an East Riding of Yorkshire town.
Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Edinburgh Street in Goole at around 7pm last night (November 10).
A service spokesperson said the fire involved a plastic crate on top of a kitchen hob.
The spokesperson said: “The fire was extinguished prior to arrival of Fire Service by onsite staff using extinguisher.
“Fire damage confined to area of origin.
“Smoke damage to remainder of kitchen.
“Oxygen therapy administered to one adult male suffering smoke inhalation.
“One hose reel, safety line, two BA, thermal imaging camera, PPV fan, trauma bag and oxygen in use.
"Smoke alarms fitted and activated."
