Cardboard has been on fire in a York playpark.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said a crew from Acomb attended the fire at around 6.45pm last night (November 10).

A service spokesperson said:” Acomb crew responded to a report of a fire unattended in a play park.

“This was a small pile of cardboard that had been set alight, and crews used a bucket of water to extinguish it.”