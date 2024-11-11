Cardboard has been on fire in a York playpark.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said a crew from Acomb attended the fire at around 6.45pm last night (November 10).
A service spokesperson said:” Acomb crew responded to a report of a fire unattended in a play park.
“This was a small pile of cardboard that had been set alight, and crews used a bucket of water to extinguish it.”
