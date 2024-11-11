Trains are currently delayed in York due to theft of cables, a train operator has said.
York-based LNER said ‘due to the theft of signalling cables between York and Doncaster, trains have to run at reduced speeds on all lines.’
⚠️#LNERUpdate Due to the theft of signalling cables between #York and #Doncaster, trains have to run at reduced speeds on all lines.— London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) November 11, 2024
Train services running through these stations may be delayed. pic.twitter.com/r7isRvExe1
Network Rail is reporting delays of up to 15 minutes due to the theft of the cables and is reporting that services on LNER, Grand Central Trains and CrossCountry between York and Doncaster are affected.
We will bring more information when we get it.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article