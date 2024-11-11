Trains are currently delayed in York due to theft of cables, a train operator has said.

York-based LNER said ‘due to the theft of signalling cables between York and Doncaster, trains have to run at reduced speeds on all lines.’

Network Rail is reporting delays of up to 15 minutes due to the theft of the cables and is reporting that services on LNER, Grand Central Trains and CrossCountry between York and Doncaster are affected.

We will bring more information when we get it.

 