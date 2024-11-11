Whilst the monthly markets are now taking a break until next March after Saturday, November 9, there is still one event remaining on the Visit Malton events calendar, with the Christmas Festival taking place next month.

On Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8, more than 80 stalls will come together in the town's market place.

"For so many people, Christmas shopping is a real chore, but Malton Christmas Festival makes it a fun and uplifting experience for the whole family," said Mark Brayshaw, head of Visit Malton, the community interest company which runs the festival.

The Christmas festival in Malton begins on December 7 (Image: Richard Poynter/ Visit Malton CIC)

"The people who run the stalls are often the same people who make their products at workshops and small kitchens all over the region, so there’s a unique and personal connection to each product.

"We really support the idea of buying local, rather than shopping online, and with street food and a host of cafés and restaurants nearby, our visitors can tick everything off their shopping list whilst enjoying a great day out."

A festive land train will offer free tours around market place, with one of the stops being at The Milton Rooms, ideal for the family shows hosted by 'Esmeralda the Elf', with tickets costing £5 per person. The 'Creativitent' will also be open for free storytelling from 10am to 3pm each day.

Malton saw an end to its monthly markets on November 9 (Image: Richard Poynter/ Visit Malton CIC)

Malton White Star Band and Swinton Brass Band will be amongst the musical groups performing in the Band Gazebo, whilst local choirs from Richard Shepherd Music Foundation and SASH will be joined by many more to add to the merry atmosphere.

North Yorkshire Rotters return to the Malton Christmas Festival with their ‘Christmas - love food, hate waste’ cookery demonstrations with chef Nigel Brown. The volunteer ‘Rotters’ will also be giving out info and advice about reducing food waste and home composting.

"There is always free parking available in Malton town centre, but we are expecting this to be busy throughout the weekend, so we encourage visitors to make use of public transport or the Park and Ride at Riverside Meadows when travelling in by car," Mark added.

"Parking is £7.50 for the whole day, including the free shuttle service in and out of the town. We have also set up a pre-bookable timed system for coach operators dropping off at the festival, which we hope will help reduce congestion throughout the weekend."

More information about the festival can be found at: visitmalton.com/malton-christmas-festival.