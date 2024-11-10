Fire crews have said that they found a moped which had deliberately been set on fire.
Crews from York responded to reports of a fire in a park in the city today (November 10) at 1.32pm.
They said that on arrival, they found a moped completely destroyed by a fire - which they said was started deliberately.
Crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.
