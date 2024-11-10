Chloe and Tillie-Mae, both 15 years old and from the Selby area, were last seen in Askern, Doncaster, on Saturday, November 9.

North Yorkshire Police described Chloe as white, 5ft 4ins, with brown hair with two red strands at the front. She was last seen wearing a black coat with a fur hood, a pink top and white checked trousers. They added that Tillie-Mae is white, 5ft 2ins, with straight blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat with a fur hood, a blue crop top and grey leggings.

"We're very concerned for the welfare, and are urging anyone who sees them or knows where they are to contact us," officers said.

Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 with information, or 999 with an immediate sighting. Quote reference 12240205428.