York is one of just 26 cities worldwide to hold UNESCO’s designation in media arts. From November 7 to 9 in The Guildhall, they hosted an exposition to celebrate this status.

"York is seizing the moment to transform the very fabric of our community," the organisers said.

They added that York as a city is "making bold strides that showcase the depth of talent, innovation and ambition" that it possesses.

Pictures from the expo at The Guildhall (Image: Supplied)

"This designation isn’t just an accolade; it’s a catalyst for lasting change — fuelling new education pathways, fostering entrepreneurialism, and laying the groundwork for York & North Yorkshire to become leaders in one of the UK’s most dynamic sectors.

"The expo’s bold programming raises the bar for aspiration, inviting local and international audiences to see first hand York’s capacity to innovate at the highest level."

The three day event saw an array of media arts, demonstrating and collaborating on their work. Companies included Aesthetica, Bright White, Button Down Productions and XR Stories - to name a few.

UNESCO added: "York’s UNESCO designation is not only about honouring its history but also about empowering its future, setting an example of how art, culture, and innovation can interweave to inspire, transform and elevate an entire city."