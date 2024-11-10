Rawcliffe Country Park hosted its annual bonfire night on Saturday, November 9, sponsored and overseen by North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The evening saw more than four thousand tickets sold, with a selection of rides, food vendors and firework shows on offer to punters.

Running for more than a decade, the event in Rawcliffe has become the largest of its kind in York.

One of the funfair rides (Image: Harry Booth)

Speaking at the event, Tony Peel, district group manager for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for York and Selby, said: "Today is a bonfire and firework display, our part as North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service is to sponsor it.

"It's done with one of our ex colleagues who still runs it, it's basically about raising money for the firefighters charity and, from a safety aspect, it takes a lot of private bonfires out of the equation and we just have one big display that we have a presence at.

"This time of year can be busy for us. A lot of phone calls come in but they're often bonfires that people are with so it is controlled burning. But we are busy.

Some more of the funfair rides (Image: Harry Booth)

"It's very important, you'd imagine if we didn't have this - the 4,000 people here could be having well over 100 private bonfires in their gardens.

Crews from Acomb, Huntington and York were present for the "district get together", as they spent the majority of the day setting up the large bonfire.

Retired firefighter Bruce Reid remains in post as the events organiser, which is in aid of the firefighters charity.

Tony added: "The firefighters charity looks after firefighters that could have post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) from incidents or get physically injured, both mental and physical injuries.

Food vendors (Image: Harry Booth)

"It looks after current and retired firefighters, they can go away and get rehabilitation or some rest if needed.

"It's really important to get colleagues who are struggling to the firefighters charity and looked after."

The Firefighters Charity was set up during the Second World War to support the bereaved families of firefighters who had died during the blitz. In their 80 year history their support provision has now expanded to include crisis lines, mental health support, social care, physical support, nursing, and care for families.