Little Stonegate's newest addition - Villains Rum - launched a Krampus themed rum as part of their ongoing build up to the festive period.

The rum traders moved into the former site of Asgard, they had been trading in Shambles Market for six years prior to the move.

Speaking at their newly opened store, shop manager Marie Harris, said: "We opened Villains Rum of York almost two weeks ago now. However, we've been building the brand in York for almost six years starting with the Fairy-tale Gin.

"We started Villains Rum itself about a year ago in Shambles Market. Today we are launching our seasonal Krampus rum, which is a spiced caramel biscuit rum.

Krampus outside Villains Rum (Image: Harry Booth)

"We've got a gang of Krampus outside the shop terrorising the streets, people can come in and try the Krampus rum inspired by other York villains such as Eric Bloodaxe and Guy Fawkes.

"So come along, try some of the rums, we don't like do-gooders, so come along on your worst behaviour."

As part of the launch of the new rum, 100 mini-bottles are being given away on a first-come first-served basis. "Come and try some rum, and stay villainous," Marie added.

Speaking on their experience in Little Stonegate so far, she said: "It's been absolutely amazing, we've had a lot of locals that already shop with us at the Shambles Market so its been great to welcome them into a more immersive experience."

Inside Villains Rum (Image: Harry Booth)

Inside the shop, Villains Rum is working with Deathly Dark Tours who offer tours and tastings on Saturdays and Sundays. "You can go round the shop and learn about some of the dark villains that inspired us," Marie added.

Their range of nearly 20 different unique rums stands them as one of the largest independent rum makers in the city. But why rum?

"Rum is interesting because it's really versatile," said Marie, "its got that sugarcane base and natural sweetness.

"It works really well with a variety of mixers.

"We have a white rum called the Yorkshire Witch that is pink grapefruit, we've got cherry rums, smoky dark rums.

"In terms of flavouring it's quite versatile, and you can just drink it straight. Our rooms are so smooth they can be drunk straight."