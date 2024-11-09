An England Rugby legend has backed York ahead of the city's partial hosting of the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup.
Broadcaster and former England international Maggie Alphonsi spoke to BBC Radio York today as the excitement builds before next years tournament.
The Press reported on when Alphonsi arrived in York for the launch of the competition, almost ten months before York will host its first of six world cup fixtures, on August 23.
The flanker - who made 74 appearances for England's Rugby Union team - said: "It's going to create a lasting impact, with six games being played here.
"You've got teams such as Canada, Fiji, New Zealand, Australia. Some amazing teams with amazing athletes playing here at York community stadium.
"Look, here in York you've had so many top female athletes progress to the England level.
"Ellie Kildunne is one of them, Zoe Aldcroft, both of them play for the England team. So it highlights York, definitely has the talent and potential to grow more top athletes."
