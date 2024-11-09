The final set of anti-terrorism bollards have been installed ahead of York's Christmas Markets.
As previously reported by The Press, the final stage of City of York Council's £3.5 million scheme to protect against ‘vehicle as weapon attacks’ was at High Ousegate's junction with Piccadilly - next to Parliament Street and the soon-to-be open Christmas Markets.
Work began on August 27, as the road closed to through-traffic for the duration of the nine-week period.
Now, on November 9, access to vehicles has been restored - apart from between 10.30am to 5pm daily, extending to 7pm during the Christmas Market period.
Blue Badge access will not be permitted through the bollards between 10.30am to 7pm during the Christmas Market period, City of York Council said.
