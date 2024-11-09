The Press was at the scene of the crash at Walmgate Bar at 9.45am this morning (November 9).

The damaged First Bus (Image: Harry Booth)

Both a double decker First Bus and a North Yorkshire Police van was seen damaged at the scene - at the junction of Foss Islands Road and Lawrence Street.

Traffic in the area is moving slowly, as officers direct vehicles past the crash site.

The damaged police van (Image: Harry Booth)

More to follow.