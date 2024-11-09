Proposals set to go before City of York Council’s Executive include allowing Blue Badge holders access to their designated city centre route through Goodramgate, excluding Church Street.

A council report stated they sought to overcome the significant impact on disabled people that removing Blue Badge access during the Christmas Market would have.

But it added any changes would create the risk of accidents given the heavy footfall associated with the event.

It comes as the proposals are set to go before councillors on Thursday, November 14, the same day the Market opens.

The event, which is one of York’s busiest, runs until Sunday, December 22.

Proposals to allow Blue Badge holders back into their designated routes follow a backlash from disabled people and others when the council said access would be suspended.

Under current plans, Blue Badge holder access to the city centre would be restricted during the Christmas Market’s opening hours of 10.30am to 7pm on public safety grounds.

An average of 18 Blue Badge holders drive into the city centre between 10.30am and 5pm, or almost three an hour according to council data.

Council transport spokesperson Cllr Kate Ravilious said officials would look at a way to provide access after disabled people said it would deny them access to shops and services.

Cllr Ravilious previously said plans for the Christmas Market were too far advanced to be changed for this year.

Chalets in Parliament Street, York, in the run up to the start of York's Christmas Market on Thursday, November 14

The council’s report on the new proposals stated event organiser Make It York had been instructed to find a way to accommodate Blue Badge holder access next year.

Options which are set to go before councillors next week include allowing Blue Badge access after 5pm, similar to arrangements for Shambles Market traders.

Access would still be restricted along the Blake Street, St Helen’s Square and Lendal route.

Other options include permitting access on the same terms as the first option but only from Monday to Thursday.

A further proposal would see them allowed to drive in from 10.30am to 12pm.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) understands that the proposal to allow Blue Badge holders access after 5pm all week is the preferred option.