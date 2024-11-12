Great British Menu star Tommy Banks is set to bring a stall to York Christmas Market from this Thursday (November 14) - offering luxury pies to Christmas market visitors.

He achieved his first Michelin star at the age of 24 and owns three restaurants in North Yorkshire - The Black Swan at Oldstead, Roots in Marygate in York, and The Abbey Inn, Byland – and is a key part of the city’s culinary scene.

Tommy's stall will be at chalet six in Parliament Street from November 14 to December 22.

As it stands, there are three savoury and one sweet pie options on the menu - all of which are under £10.

The savoury options are the festive turkey, ham and cranberry pie, a classic steak and ale pie, and a vegan Butternut squash and sage.

A vegan butternut and sage pie (Image: Provided) All of the options are served with luxury mash and gravy with the meat options going for £9.90 and the vegan alternative being £8.90.

Alternatively, for those with a sweet tooth, Tommy is offering his Great British Menu winning Root vegetable mince pie with brown sugar custard – giving visitors a chance to sample one of his most acclaimed dishes at the price of only £6.

On his stall, Tommy said: “We’re so excited to launch Tommy’s Pie Shop at York Christmas market from November 14. We can’t wait to hear what people think about our pies, and if there is appetite, we’ll be looking to expand the concept post-Christmas.”