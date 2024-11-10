People are being urged to join this year’s St Leonard’s Hospice ‘Light Up a Life’ campaign to celebrate and remember the lives of their loved ones.

The first person to join this year's campaign is Elaine Calpin, whose husband Martin died in the hospice in January, aged 70.

Martin’s name will now be included in a book of honour, displayed during December and featured at special Light Up a Life services to remember loved ones.

The Light Up a Life services, which will feature special readings, carols and festive music will be held at Easingwold Market Place on November 28 at 6.30pm. The hospice will host a service on December 1 at 4pm, and Selby Abbey will host one on December 8 at 4pm.

"I wanted to do it as it means other people will know that Martin lived," said Elaine.

"Both Martin and my dad received amazing care from the hospice, particularly the end-of-life care and the very special way we were allowed as a family to say goodbye, even the grandchildren were part of it.

"It was so very special and very comforting to us all. St Leonard’s provides a caring, tranquil haven for people in great need and their families.

"It’s important that people in our area continue to have a hospice, and we need to support it to keep it going. Lots of small donations mean a lot."

Amanda Taylor from St Leonard’s fundraising team added: "Anyone can donate to Light Up a Life to remember their loved one, they don’t need to be connected with St Leonard’s Hospice.

"Each year we have thousands of lights shining during our lovely services, representing all those people who have died.

"Their names are included in the Books of Honour which will be displayed throughout December in the three locations.

"This is a really beautiful way to remember your loved ones. The lights will all shine brightly, as did they."

Those who want to join Light Up a Life can visit: stleonardshospice.org.uk/lual