Residents of Acomb are set to be without a bank as the Halifax in York Road is due to close on January 15, 2025.

The closure - which was reported on by The Press - prompted a response from local councillors.

York's Liberal Democrat group launched a petition to save 'the last remaining bank branch in west York'. Westfield ward councillor Andrew Waller then met with Cash Access UK, a non-profit organisation which operates banking hubs in communities.

Now, at a public meeting on Thursday evening (November 7), Cash Access UK presented the latest plans for a new banking hub in Acomb alongside York Central MP Rachael Maskell.

Cllr Andrew Waller shortly after the closure of the Halifax in Acomb was announced (Image: Newsquest)

Jordan Reece, community engagement officer at Cash Access UK, confirmed that the permanent banking hub was coming to Acomb, and that a date and location would be announced very shortly by the organisation.

It is expected to be open by the spring.

Mr Reece confirmed that Halifax Bank in Acomb has extended its services to May 15, 2025, to ensure that there will be no gap in banking service provision between the existing bank and the new banking hub

The new permanent banking hub will include an external free ATM, a counter with up to two members of staff operating regular customer and business transactions for all major banks from 9am to 5pm every weekday, and a private room for appointments with representatives of different major banks each day.

Mr Reece also confirmed that the new Banking Hub will open in Front Street itself, though the location can’t yet be confirmed.

Rachael Maskell with the Cash Access UK team at Thursday's meeting (Image: Supplied)

"It was great to come to Acomb and talk directly to the local community about the new banking hub that will be coming to Front Street very shortly," Mr Reece said.

"It’s going to be a great service for the community, providing essential face-to-face banking services and ensure that Acomb has access to cash after Halifax closes down.

"The Banking Hub will provide customers the ability to pay in cheques and pay utility bills every day for all major banks.

"It will also provide services to small businesses, and every day of the week a different bank will provide representatives so that customers can sit down face-to-face and talk to staff from their own bank for more complex queries."

Ms Maskell added: "I know the community were shocked when the last bank in Acomb announced its closure, however I have been working closely with the past and present Government to secure future banking services in York.

"I was therefore delighted that Cash Access UK were granted the opportunity to run the new banking hub, in the community and I have been working closely with them since the announcement.

"This all forms part of the upgrades the Labour council is working on in Acomb, including improvements to Front Steet, more planters and benches, toilets and accessible parking.

"The rebuilding of Front Street is a major focus of the Labour Party into a community high street once more, removing the bollards, establishing the vibrant market which will be refreshed in the new year, and ensuring that there are banking facilities for all to use."