North Yorkshire Police said the incidents happened on a National Cycle Network cycle track near its junction with Fifth Avenue on October 30, first at around 6.45pm and then at 10.40pm.

A force spokesperson said: “In both cases, a group of approximately 10 youths have been described as being present, and a single member from that group being responsible for the assault.

“The suspect youth is described as a white male, approximately 16 years old wearing dark sports clothing.”

Neither victim required medical treatment, the force said.

North Yorkshire Police said anyone with any information, mobile phone footage, or who may have witnessed the incidents please contact fiona.wilding@northyorkshire.police.uk quoting reference 12240198548.

Information can be provided anonymously to CrimeStoppers by calling 080 0555 111

The force said it encouraged members of the public using the cycle track, particularly in the hours of darkness, to have bright cycle lights so they can see down the tracks and if possible inform somebody of their route and expected arrival times at a destination.