Heading to Whitby soon? If you’re visiting throughout autumn and winter, you might be looking for some cosy places to stop by for lunch or coffee and cake.
The North Yorkshire coastal town has plenty of cafes and restaurants to make the most of, with some dotted along the harbourside.
Whether you’re in the mood for fish and chips or a light snack, here are some of the best cosy harbourside cafes in Whitby to visit, according to their Google and Tripadvisor reviews.
Some of Whitby’s best harbourside cafes
Harbourside Tea Room
Location: 58C Church Street, Whitby, YO22 4AS
Tripadvisor rating: 5/5 from 75 reviews
One person said: “Really well-cooked breakfast, nothing greasy or overdone. Very clean cafe and friendly service - will definitely return. Thanks!”
Another wrote: “We had lovely fried breakfasts, very friendly and welcoming staff. We will be back, I have my eye on cake! Thank you very much.”
Hopes & Beans
Location: 2 St Ann’s Staith, Whitby, YO21 3PW
Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5 from 55 reviews
This person posted: “We visited whilst on a family holiday in Whitby and we loved it so much that we ended up visiting every day of our trip!
“The coffee is excellent, the staff are accommodating and the vibe is lovely.
“Our kids loved the babychinos and hot chocolates and we loved the coffee! This is such a lovely and high-class cafe and we have definitely found a new favourite!”
Sherlocks Coffee
Location: Khyber Pass, Whitby, YO21 3PZ
Google reviews rating: 4.2/5 from 13 reviews
This customer shared: “A lucky find. Pleasant people, great coffee, reasonably priced plus homemade cakes.”
One also commented: “Fantastic staff great service crepes and pancakes great value for the money lovely man serving will definitely be back every time I visit whitby.”
Hetty and Betty
Location: 7 Baxtergate, Whitby, YO21 1BW
Tripadvisor rating: 4/5 from 312 reviews
A recent guest put: “Lovely cooked English breakfast in pleasant surroundings, fast friendly service and reasonably priced, dogs welcome which is a plus for us.”
This person complimented: “This is a lovely dog-friendly cafe which we love to visit every time we come to Whitby.
"The two lads that worked there were very polite and efficient. I would definitely recommend!”
