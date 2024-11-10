As it previous years, Amazon is starting its Black Friday deals a way ahead of the big day, running from midnight Friday, November 21, until the end of Monday, December 2, or Cyber Monday, as its become known.

This year's deals aren't exclusive to Prime members, so there's no need to sign up in advance.

What is Black Friday?





Black Friday itself is the day after Thanksgiving, traditionally the day Americans go out to buy their Christmas gifts. This year it falls on November 29, 2024.

Retailers usually offer offer significant discounts on electronics, home appliances and beauty products, but these days it also covers holidays, DIY materials and subscriptions.

It started as a huge day on the high street (as anyone who remembers the days of shoppers queuing overnight and jostling for huge TVs in department stores will recall).

In the early days of online shopping, the following Monday became known as Cyber Monday as retailers tried to extend the sale window, but the most popular products are often sold out very quickly so it’s worth making a wish-list.

Amazon's sale is one of the biggest online and its own brand products are usually heavily discounted. Last year the Fire TV Stick saw a 44 per cent discount, the Echo Pop dropped to £17.99,and Ring devices were available at half price.

A word of warning

Some retailers may promise huge discounts off standard prices, but it's always worth shopping around for the best prices. It's easy to get carried away with a bargain, but take time to check if the deals really are good value, if the product is actually useful to you and if there are ways to add discount vouchers, get cashback or find it cheaper second-hand or on Warehouse, Amazon's returns platform.