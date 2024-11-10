If you’re heading on a ski trip this winter or need some festive clothing as Christmas is just around the corner, the budget supermarket has you covered.

Here’s a round-up of items hitting the middle aisle this month including a ski range and a new ‘Aldimania’ clothing collection - with prices as low as £2.49.

Aldi’s November Specialbuys highlights

Budget-friendly ski range

Ski lovers will be thrilled as Aldi is selling an Adults Bundle for just £59.94 - available in stores from November 21, whilst stocks last.

The bundle includes two base layers, a jacket, trousers, gloves and boots. See the full collection below:

Ladies / Men’s Ski Base Layer (£4.99)

Ski Trousers (£12.99)

Ski Jacket (£19.99)

Snow Boots (£12.99)

Ski Gloves (£3.99)

Shoppers can also get hold of other items including the Ski Mid Layer (£14.99), Merino Wool Zip/Roll Neck Top (£24.99), Ski Hoodie (£12.99), Merino Base Layer (£19.99), Casual Mountain Socks (£1.99), and Ski Socks with Wool (£4.99).

Are you going on a ski trip in the next few months? (Image: Aldi) Aldi’s Premium Ski Jacket with a Bionic-Finish and contrast fabric inserts is also available for just £24.99, while shoppers can also pick up the Snow Goggles (£9.99), with a three-year guarantee, and the Ski Roll Neck Top (£5.99) from the middle aisle this November.

Kids can also get in on the action with Aldi’s family-friendly Children’s Bundle for just £50.95.

It includes a jacket, trousers, base layers, gloves and boots. See the full kids collection below:

Children’s Snow Jacket / Dungarees (£12.99)

Children’s Base Layers (£6.99)

Children’s Ski Gloves (£3.99)

Toddlers/ Children’s Snow Boots (£9.99)

‘Aldimania’ Christmas clothing range

Aldi fans rejoice, the supermarket is bringing back its iconic ‘Aldimania’ range - with a very merry update.

Available in stores from November 17, shoppers can pick up a range of cosy winter essentials featuring the brand’s iconic logo in fun, festive designs.

But those looking to get their hands on these limited-edition must-haves will need to be quick because as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Returning with brand-new designs, the Aldimania Clogs (£5.99) are stepping into the middle aisle with a soft fleece lining.

Set to keep your feet warm throughout the winter months, they are available in sizes 4-11 and come with an adjustable strap.

For at home comfort pick up the new slip-on style Aldimania Christmas Home Slippers (£5.99).

Been looking for these? (Image: Aldi) Available in sizes 4-11, choose between green trees or black Aldi logos, ready to mix and match with pyjamas.

Shoppers can show off their love for Aldi this festive season with the Aldimania Christmas Jumpers (£9.99) too.

Available in two seasonal patterns in bright blue or green and sizes small to extra-large, these jumpers are ideal for Christmas Jumper Day celebrations or for adding a touch of Aldi cheer on the big day.

Ready for lounging on Christmas morning or getting cosy for a festive movie night, the Aldimania Christmas Pyjamas (£9.99) are also returning to shelves in two designs.

Choose between a green Aldi Christmas Tree print or a black Aldi logo Christmas pattern, available in sizes small to extra-large.

These Aldimania Christmas Pyjamas look very cosy (Image: Aldi) For extra chilly nights, shoppers can pair their pyjamas with a matching Aldimania Christmas Hooded Blanket (£12.99).

Aldi fans can also get stocking fillers sorted with the Aldimania Christmas Socks (£2.49), available in two new Christmas-inspired blue and pink styles.

Plus, new for 2024 is the Aldimania Men's Underwear (£4.99) in a choice of black festive print or classic green and red.

The latest ‘Aldimania’ range will be available in stores from November 17, while stocks last.