As shoppers prepare for Christmas, you might be thinking about which advent calendars to buy this year.
Morrisons might have just made that decision a little easier with its weekend deal on Cadbury advent calendars.
The supermarket is selling Cadbury Dairy Milk Advent Calendars for just £1 but customers will need to be quick.
The offer is only available this weekend with the price being cut by 63% - the advent calendars usually cost customers £2.75 at Morrisons.
There’s a catch though as the offer is only available to More Card holders.
The Cadbury offer will be available in Morrisons stores nationwide from today (Friday, November 8) until Sunday, November 10.
Dure to the limited-time offer, Morrisons said customers will need to be quick if they want to get stocked up before the festive season.
You can find more information about Morrisons' Christmas range or More Card offers via the website.
Cadbury recently announced its Christmas chocolate range which includes the release of five new chocolates and the return of two discontinued favourites.
Cadbury Coins and the Dairy Milk Mint Crisp chocolate bar will both be returning to stores across the UK in time for Christmas.
The confectionery company also confirmed it has discontinued a popular festive chocolate from its range just months out from Christmas 2024.
It revealed it has axed Festive Friends Chocolate Biscuits from its range of products. However, chocolate fans can try the new Cadbury Festive Animals instead.
The brand has discontinued a variety of chocolates recently, including its peanut caramel crisp chocolate bar, Mini Eggs chocolate cartons, Dairy Milk Egg 'n' Spoons, Dairy Milk Orange chocolate bar and more.
