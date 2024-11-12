A decision is yet to be made about the construction of two primary schools in York after the plans to rebuild them were placed on hold.

Hempland Primary School and Tang Hall Primary School, both of which are located in the east of York and part of the Pathfinder Multi Academy Trust (MAT), have seen a delay to planned projects under the School Rebuilding Scheme.

As The Press reported in September, this was after construction stopped at Hempland when the government contractors working on the site filed for administration this September.

Construction group ISG, which was involved with the Department of Education School's Rebuilding Project, has filed for administration in the UK - resulting in around 2,400 job losses, according to joint administrators at EY.

Whilst no boots were on the ground at Tang Hall, building work had already begun at the Hempland’s site – leaving behind cabins and a steel structure after the site was cleared.

Plans to construct a new two-storey building for Hempland – set to replace the current school building in Whitby Avenue - were approved by City of York Council’s planning committee last November with works starting earlier this year.

The delay to construction has meant that the site has remained empty since then.

For Tang Hall Primary School, works went before the council in June with a council report saying that the school building - created almost 100 years ago - 'no longer meets the modern needs of pupils, staff or community.'

The Department of Education has said in a letter that it is ‘establishing with the owners what the future arrangements will be’ and is seeking to appoint a new contractor.

It continued: “We will be considering the merits of retention or dismantling the site cabins alongside potential disruption and the long-term strategy and timescales for construction completion.”

Since The Press's last report on September 20, Pathfinder Multi Academy Trust has declined to comment further but says it is working closely with the DfE to find a solution.

The Department of Education was contacted for further comment and we will add it once we hear back.