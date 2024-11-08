Harrogate BID is leading on the competition in 2024, offering the chance to local companies to put up a range of dazzling decorations and get into the festive spirit.

The categories for this year’s displays will feature shops, hotels, pubs and restaurants and professional services, along with a number of discretionary awards.

Participating businesses have up until Monday November 25 to dress their windows, taking into consideration the three key elements that the judges will be looking for - illumination, innovation and the ‘Spirit of Christmas’.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Bethany Allen, Operations and Projects Executive at Harrogate BID, said: “Entries for the competition are still open for another few weeks, so get involved if you can! We’ve had a really positive response so far.

“We had a record number of businesses take part in 2023 and we’re looking to go even bigger and better in 2024 to beat this if we can.

“There are always so many creative and imaginative designs on show around town that really do bring the Christmas spirit into Harrogate.

“It’s a great opportunity to not only show off your design skills, but your business as a whole to both visitors and the local community!”

Harrogate BID is again working alongside the town’s District Chamber of Commerce to organise the competition this year, with a judging panel set to be announced over the coming weeks.

Prizes will be handed to the winners in each category during a special awards evening on Thursday December 5h. There will be both a winner and highly commended entry for each award.

For details and to enter, go to the Harrogate BID website.