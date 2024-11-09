A 27-foot-tall Christmas tree has been brought through the historic doors of Castle Howard as the team starts to transform the home near Malton.

This year’s display is based on Alice in Wonderland and will see halls and regal rooms themed around the story in Lewis Carrol’s 1865 novel.

The 27-foot-tall Christmas tree being installed at Castle Howard (Image: Charlotte Graham) “Tumble down the rabbit hole into a winter wonderland like no other, with Castle Howard’s spectacular Christmas event in the House,” a Castle Howard spokesperson said.

“Alice is planning a huge Christmas party, and she invites you to follow the White Rabbit through Castle Howard’s grand halls and regal rooms with each twist and turn revealing fanciful festive surprises.”

The 27-foot-tall Christmas tree being installed at Castle Howard (Image: Charlotte Graham) CLW Event Design, the team behind last year’s award-winning Christmas in Neverland at Castle Howard, has created the design.

It will be accompanied by theatrical installations which the team hopes will bring Lewis Carroll’s iconic characters to life.

Castle Howard is being transformed with an Alice in Wonderland look (Image: Charlotte Graham) The event opens on Friday, November 15, and runs until Sunday, January 5.

Tickets start at £21 and must be pre-booked in advance.

Castle Howard is being transformed with an Alice in Wonderland look (Image: Charlotte Graham) As part of the Alice in Wonderland theme, guests will also have the chance to take a seat at the Mad Hatter’s afternoon tea party.

This will be served in the stately home’s Grecian Hall.

Castle Howard is being transformed with an Alice in Wonderland look (Image: Charlotte Graham) “Select sittings will also feature special theatrical appearances from the Hatter himself,” the Castle Howard spokesperson said.

The afternoon tea event takes place on select dates between Saturday, November 16, and Sunday, December 29.

Adult tickets start at £39.50 and must be pre-booked.

Castle Howard is being transformed with an Alice in Wonderland look (Image: Charlotte Graham) The Alice in Wonderland events form part of Castle Howard’s festive calendar which includes a host of events over the coming months.

Father Christmas himself will call at the stately home from Saturday, November 23, to Tuesday, December 24.

He and Mrs Claus will host a “joyful performance bursting with jungle bells and Christmas spirit”, the Castle Howard spokesperson said.

Children will also be given the chance to meet Father Christmas and take home a gift afterwards.

Child tickets start at £60 and must be booked in advance.

Families are also invited to “share a laugh and a photograph” with Father Christmas in his grotto at a new Boathouse location, next to the Adventure Playground at Castle Howard.

This event runs from Saturday, November 30, to Tuesday, December 24, with child tickets, which must be pre-booked, starting at £36.50.

Meanwhile, guests at Castle Howard will have the chance to create their own Christmas willow wreath or decoration at a workshop in the stately home’s garden centre on Monday, December 16, and Tuesday, December 17.

The sessions are led by expert willow artist Leilah Vyner from Dragon Willow, with tickets, which must be pre-booked, priced at £55.

For more information and tickets, visit: https://www.castlehoward.co.uk/