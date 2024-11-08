The county's police say that homes and businesses in Langthorpe and Boroughbridge were targeted on Tuesday night (November 5) into the early hours of Wednesday morning.

In one of the incidents, a resident disrupted a man who had broken into his home.

Police attended and searched the area, which led to a man being arrested.

As a result, a man in his 30s from Leeds wascharged with two burglaries, two attempted burglaries and theft from a shop.

He was remanded in custody and was due to appear at York Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning (November 7).

Inspector Ed Rogerson, who covers the Boroughbridge area, said: “We’d like to thank the public, who’ve worked with us to secure charges against the suspect very promptly, less than 48 hours after these incidents happened.

“We know how upsetting it can be to be burgled or for these sort of crimes to happen in your community.

"There’s been an increased police presence in the area, and our ongoing Neighbourhood Policing patrols will continue to cover this area to deter offenders and provide reassurance to residents.”

The defendant was remanded in custody following Thurday's proceedings and the case has been sent to York Crown Court, where it is listed for December 2.