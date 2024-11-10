Officials in Prague have banned organised pub crawls around the city’s densely packed collection of nightspots in a move they hope will deter party tourism.

Last Night of Freedom, which helps organise stag and hen dos, says that while previous attempts to put off British stag parties have failed to put a real dent in the number of men partying abroad, popular destinations closer to home could benefit.

Recommended reading:

Company boss Matt Mavir said his firm has seen a big increase in inquiries for weekends in Britain – with a 50 per cent jump in interest from stags in York.

“Prague is the latest European destination trying to rebrand itself, deter party tourism and attract a different kind of tourist – but none of them have had a great deal of success,” said Mr Mavir.

“Bookings to European destinations remain fairly steady, but we have seen a spike in interest from stags looking at alternatives and many of those are asking us about York.

“It’s already one of our most popular locations for hen parties – in fact, it was the third most-booked city in Europe in 2023 – because our customers appreciate the warm welcome they receive from locals and the city’s buzzing bars and restaurants, but the rise in interest from stags is something to keep an eye on.”

Last Night of Freedom managing director, Matt Mavir (Image: Supplied) In the past York Central MP, Rachael Maskell, has accused the firm of 'wanting to make profit out of the misery' of people living in the city and said that if Mr Mavir lived anywhere near York, he would clearly hear the concerns that residents have across the city with the prevalence of groups drinking in the city, including those here for stag and hen weekends.

Bur Mr Mavir – whose Tyneside based business has launched more than 50,000 pre-wedding getaways over 25 years – insists his customers are vital to a healthy and vibrant local tourism industry.

“We’ve heard all the lazy stereotypes used to vilify stag and hen parties from people who never want to acknowledge the massive benefits they bring to their local economy,” continued Matt.

“Our customers are normal people – almost everyone has been on at least one stag or hen – and they simply want a laugh and a few drinks with their friends.

“The fact that companies like ours work with local businesses to arrange safe, fun experiences for our stag and hen parties also help to regulate behaviour and contribute to a positive atmosphere.

“Both York and Prague have always been beautiful, welcoming cities and I can only see interest from our customers continuing to grow.”