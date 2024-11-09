Today (Saturday, November 9) is the last day that voting slips will be printed in The Press newspaper for our competition.

The closing date for submitting completed voting slips is Wednesday, November 13, with the winner to be announced the following week

The Press has reported on each of the 10 finalists, as they set out their stalls as to why they should be crowned the best.

In no particular order, they are:

Voting is set to close for The Press Best Curry House 2024 (Image: Newsquest) Readers have heard of how Coconut Lagoon's owner - Saji Qurian - is "100 per cent sure" that his restaurant is the best in York.

However, others staked their claim for that title. One such restaurant was Spice Clay Oven, which opened a short seven months ago. "We have happy customers that tell us we’re the best in the area," said owner Abdul Salek.

York stalwart Jaipur Spice said: "Winning would be a testament not only to our hard work but to the incredible support we’ve received from our customers over the years."

Meanwhile, newcomers Kalpakavadi wanted to add to their "list of growing fans".

Some of York's longstanding restaurants which have been trading since the early 1990s also joined the call for votes, with both Acomb's Indian Ocean, Bishopthorpe Road's Lal Quila, and Fawcett Street's Garden of India making up the competition's more experienced finalists.

The list of finalists was rounded off by The Viceroy - who credited York's tourism trade for its international fanbase - and Mirchiz - of Fishergate.

Our final finalist, and previous winner, was the Parvin Indian restaurant in York Road. The 2017 champions said that victory would be "a testament to the daily hard work we provide".