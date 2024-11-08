Drax Power Station, located near Selby in North Yorkshire, will project a poppy display onto one of its 114-metre-tall cooling towers. The tribute will be visible on Remembrance Sunday (November 10) and Armistice Day (November 11) from 6pm to midnight.

This year’s projection marks the fifth time Drax has paid tribute in this way, with members of the public able to view the display from the Drax Sports and Social Club parking area, located across from the power station.

Bruce Heppenstall, Plant Director at Drax, said: “We are proud to continue supporting the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal, and this projection is our way of honouring the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

RECOMMENDED READING:

“Many of our team at Drax are veterans, and we understand the deep significance of this weekend. It’s a moment to reflect on the sacrifices of those no longer with us, as well as to support those who continue to serve and transition to civilian life. By supporting the Poppy Appeal, we help provide vital support to veterans and their families offering financial, social, and emotional assistance where it’s needed most.”

Gavin Kirk is one of the veterans who now works at Drax as a Technical Training Co-ordinator and helped to organise the Poppy Appeal at the power station this year.

The ex-Army Warrant Officer completed 23 years’ service, finishing his Military career in 2018 having served with both the Parachute Regiment and Royal Army Physical Training Corps (RAPTC) who helped to organise the Poppy Appeal at the power station this year.

“I’m proud to work for an organisation that supports the Royal British Legion having witnessed first-hand their support to some of my Military Comrades post serving in the Military,” he said.

“There are a few ex-Armed Forces personnel working at Drax, as well as several Army Reserves. The help the Legion provides for veterans like me is fantastic, with many of us relying on this support to help transition to civilian lives.”