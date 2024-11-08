The offence happened at about 8.30pm on Saturday, July 27, and involved two men and a woman who went into a private premises near the Sainsbury’s Local supermarket in Blossom Street.

North Yorkshire Police today (Friday, November 8) issued the image, saying the man pictured could provide “invaluable information” to the force’s investigation.

“We must stress that the man in the image is a potential witness that could provide invaluable information that would assist our investigation. He is not being treated as a suspect,” a force spokesperson said.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured or has any information that could help the police investigation is asked to email Marcus.Furneaux-Harris@NorthYorkshire.Police.uk or phone 101, select option two and ask for DC Marcus Furneaux-Harris collar number 1055.

Information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.

Quote reference number 12240134608 when passing on information to the police or Crimestoppers.