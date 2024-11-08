The break-in happened between Tuesday, October 22, and Friday, November 1, at the home in Pottery Lane, Heworth.

North Yorkshire Police today (Friday, November 8) issued an appeal for witnesses, urging anyone with information to get in touch.

The force said this includes anyone who has seen a watch being sold that matches the description of the one that was stolen.

“Valuable items were stolen during the break-in including car keys, house keys and a Longines silver watch, with silver links, and a large face with a black background,” a force spokesperson said.

“We’re appealing for information including anyone who may have CCTV or doorbell cameras that covered Pottery Lane at the time that may have caught any suspicious people or activity in the area.

“We’re also appealing for any recent watches that have been sold or offered in the area to local pawn shops/jewellery stores or online. Please email bethany.seivewright@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 1172, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

“Please quote reference 12240201544 when passing on information.”