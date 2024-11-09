Ghosts After Dark is being staged at York Museum Gardens for the rest of this weekend (November 9-10), bringing together a collection of 46 ghostly sculptures for a self-guided experience through the history of York.

Created by York BID and York Museums Trust, the event follows Ghosts in the Park – a citywide art installation, which took place from Sunday, September 21 to Tuesday, November 5, and saw 45 chicken wire sculptures of historic figures decorate York’s green spaces.

But for Ghosts After Dark the spooky figures are dotted across one space – Museum Gardens - with atmospheric lighting, soundscapes, and haunting effects to give a new perspective for people of all ages to enjoy.

York Dungeon's Dick Turpin, Jester, and Guy Fawkes (Image: York BID)

Carl Alsop, operations manager at York BID, said: “We started talking about this last year after the success of Ghosts in the Garden and every year, someone says these would look incredible lit up at night.

“We’ve almost resisted it as the magic is the light hitting them during the day. Even after four years of handling them, it’s weird seeing them in a different angle but we felt we couldn’t hold off anymore and it’s been our most successful year yet.

The Archbishop of York (Image: Alice Kavanagh) “We’ve added six new structures, six locations, and all 46 ghosts are in the garden – lit in the best lighting for them. Ultimately, we’ll see them in a different light.”

As you walk into the park via the Abbey Walls, you’re met with the first ghost – a knight holding a longsword, backlit with a colour changing light – and a path which opens up to the rest of the experience and the first two storytellers: a jester and Dick Turpin.

After completing the first section, visitors are free to wander the park – with a list of ghosts to find and plenty of chances to stop to soak in the atmosphere of the night.

The new sculpture - a pig, which pays homage to York's agricultural past (Image: Alice Kavanagh) For Ghosts After Dark, one new exclusive sculpture was added to the mix – a Medieval pig, which aims to pay homage to York’s agricultural past and historic Finkle Street, which was previously known as Mucky Pig Lane.

At the end of the route, visitors are able to access Thor’s Tipi and All Gravy (A Canadian street food pop up).

Ghosts After Dark is set to run until Sunday, November 10 with limited tickets still available through the Museum Trust website.