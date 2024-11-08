Jason Holdgate and Nicola Anne Beck appeared before the court for a brief hearing at 10.30am today (Friday, November 8).

They spoke only to confirm their names, addresses and dates of birth.

Holdgate, 32, of Whitehorn Close, York, and Beck, 42, who North Yorkshire Police said was of no fixed address, are both charged with murder and theft of a motor vehicle.

The charges come after the body of a 72-year-old man was found at a property in Huntington on Monday (November 4).

Holdgate and Beck, who were wearing grey tracksuit tops as they sat in the dock in Courtroom One, were remanded in custody and will appear before Leeds Crown Court on Monday, November 11.

No applications for bail were made as it is not within the power of magistrates to grant bail in cases where defendants are accused of murder.