The Waffle Dog Co., ‘a dessert venture’, has arrived as a pop-up at Spark: York, operating until December 29.

Jason King and Ana Trentin - who brought Vovo Cantina to the same site in Piccadilly – founded the new operation, and were said to have worked ‘tirelessly perfecting a menu that encapsulates the essence of winter comfort food’.

Parts of the menu will be 'packed with nostalgia' and others debut 'new and exciting flavour combos'.

Director Jason King said: “At The Waffle Dog Co., each dessert tells a story of warmth, sweetness, and innovation.

“Our goal is to create moments of pure comfort with every bite - whether you’re enjoying a festive evening at Spark:York or simply craving a delicious winter treat.”



Waffle Dog Co., a pop-up in Spark: York will be open from Wednesday to Sunday inclusive each week until December 29.