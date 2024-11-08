A new food offering has opened in a popular York outdoor venue.
The Waffle Dog Co., ‘a dessert venture’, has arrived as a pop-up at Spark: York, operating until December 29.
Jason King and Ana Trentin - who brought Vovo Cantina to the same site in Piccadilly – founded the new operation, and were said to have worked ‘tirelessly perfecting a menu that encapsulates the essence of winter comfort food’.
Parts of the menu will be ‘packed with nostalgia' and others debut 'new and exciting flavour combos’.
Director Jason King said: “At The Waffle Dog Co., each dessert tells a story of warmth, sweetness, and innovation.
“Our goal is to create moments of pure comfort with every bite - whether you’re enjoying a festive evening at Spark:York or simply craving a delicious winter treat.”
Waffle Dog Co., a pop-up in Spark: York will be open from Wednesday to Sunday inclusive each week until December 29.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here