Leeman Road Playgroup, at St Barnabas CE Primary School, has been celebrating the outcome of their most recent Ofsted.

Recommended reading:

The early years setting, which provides daycare for two to four year olds, was judged to be outstanding in all areas following an inspection in October.

Playgroup manager, Jane Eddom, said: “We are obviously very proud of this judgement which reflects everyone’s hard work.”

In their report Ofsted found that children thrive in the playgroup, making exceptional progress across every area of their learning and are well prepared to start school.

They also noted that children are keen, enthusiastic learners who have lots of fun and demonstrate exemplary behaviour throughout the day.

The playgroup was last inspected in November 2018 when it was judged good in all areas.

The report praised the playgroup’s staff describing them as “excellent role models for children” who prioritise children’s emotional well-being.

The way staff promote inclusion, difference and diversity was also recognised as a key strength of the playgroup.

The inspector noted how the staff celebrate their diverse community by teaching children about being kind, respectful and accepting and that children enjoy activities which help them develop their understanding of who they are and the others around them.

Identifying what the playgroup does well, Ofsted highlighted how the bespoke curriculum focuses on developing children’s self esteem, confidence and independence in preparation for starting school. The support for children who speak English as an additional language, and the teaching of emerging literacy and mathematical skills was also commended.

The report praised the environment, noting that “children who prefer to do most of their learning outdoors can do so”.

Parents were keen to leave feedback as part of the inspection, saying how happy they were with their children’s progress and how quickly they settled into the playgroup. They also commented how their children had “made friends and been included immediately.”

Jill Richards, executive head teacher of St Barnabas CE said: “It’s fantastic to see the playgroup receive this rightfully deserved recognition.

"We are delighted that the majority of children who attend the playgroup go on to join St Barnabas each year and enjoy a seamless transition into our Reception class.

"Having such high-quality early years provision on our school site really does set children up to have the best possible start to their school life. Well done to the playgroup team.”