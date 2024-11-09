Members of the Specsavers home visits team in York took on a month-long fundraising challenge for the charity, which is close to their hearts.

Many of their customers and team members have been affected by the disease - including one of their directors, who is currently battling breast cancer.

The team wrapped up their fundraising efforts at the end of October, with an 11-mile hike across Robin Hood’s Bay to Sandsend, and a trip down Whitby’s famous 199 steps.

The team completed the feat in four hours and 20 minutes.

A pink-themed bake sale was also hosted by the home visits team in their office space, raising more than £275.

Emma Donnelly, manager and dispenser at Specsavers’ York home visits team, said: "We’re absolutely thrilled to have surpassed our original target of £800.

"I couldn’t be prouder of the whole team, and we’re beyond grateful to our loved ones and the local community who supported us every step of the way.

"Knowing our donation will go directly to cancer research and support people currently undergoing treatment makes our accomplishment even more meaningful.

"The walk was especially close to my heart, as it marked 18 years since my mum lost her battle with breast cancer.

"I know she’d be so proud of what we’ve achieved, and every blister was worth it!"

Donations to the York Specsavers home visits team can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/page/yorkdomi