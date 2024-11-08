Founded over 20 years ago, York-based PBH specialises in railway infrastructure design, providing a wide range of consultancy services for rail engineering projects in the UK and abroad.

In May, the company expanded its offering and introduced a new civil engineering department, which was followed by a recruitment drive.

Partners PR is delivering an integrated PR and social media campaign to increase brand awareness for PBH Rail Group and maintain its reputation as a full-service rail professional while the company continues its growth.

Senior Account Manager at Partners PR, Cherelle Jones said: "It is a very exciting time for PBH Rail Group with its rapid expansion and growth, and we are thrilled to be a part of their journey.

“The company has an extensive knowledge base and industry skills built through years of experience delivering projects for some of the biggest names in the railway industry. Our PR campaign will help to tell PBH Rail Group’s story and generate exposure to grow the company’s profile amongst potential customers.”

PBH managing director Mark Bonner said he chose to work with Partners PR because of their commitment, industry knowledge, and track record.

He added: “We are an ambitious company that is looking to grow. As well as recently launching a new department, we are expanding into new areas with some significant project wins, so we wanted to spread the word about our capabilities.

“Partners took the time to really understand the business and develop a bespoke strategy that will help us to achieve the visibility we want. The campaign is already off to a flying start, we are blown away with the results the team has generated already, so I am looking forward to seeing what else we can achieve together.”

With over 36 years of experience, Partners PR is spearheaded by Monica Green and Karen Tinkler and operates across the property, construction, professional services, food processing, manufacturing, and engineering sectors. The team works with clients throughout the UK and globally through its membership of the International Public Relations Team network.