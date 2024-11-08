A 32-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman have been charged with murder after the body of a 72-year-old man was found at a property in Huntington on Monday (November 4).

Following their arrest earlier this week, both defendants were charged late last night (November 7) and were remanded in custody to appear at York Magistrates’ Court this morning (November 8).

They were also both charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

Police remain at the scene of the murder at this time.