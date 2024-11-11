Maybe you are reading this right now over a cappuccino or your usual cuppa inside your favourite place, or you’re catching up with friends there later.

We’re launching the next instalment in our ‘best in the city’ competitions, and so far, readers have had the chance to nominate from hairdressers/barbers, bakeries and pubs to name a few.

Whether it's somewhere you drop in on your way to catch a train or bus, or a place you call a ‘home from home’ – we want to hear which is your favourite.

Nominations for the Best Coffee Shop competition open today (Monday, November 11) and close on Sunday, November 17.

To make your choice, nominate them here and show just how much they are appreciated and loved.

Alternatively, simply scan the QR code below and this will take you to the nomination form.

Scan the QR code up to November 17 to make your nomination (Image: Newsquest) We’ll share a top 10 list next week after the nominations close.

Every coffee shop that makes the shortlist will be featured online and in print.

Nigel Burton, editor of The Press, said: “Coffee shops provide people with a neighbourhood place to do so many things - from spending quality time with family and friends, ducking in from the rain, taking a business meeting, or even just some time for themselves watching the world go by.

“Plenty of us will say that a visit to their favourite spot for a hot drink and maybe catching up with owners and regulars helps them to make it through the day, and for others the ambience makes them an essential part of a regular routine.

“At The Press, we want to celebrate the people behind these businesses, who work hard for their customers, opening varied hours and providing a great backdrop for their enjoyment.

“That’s why we’re launching this competition to recognise the best of the best.

“In the next few weeks, we’ll keep you updated on the coffee shops which feature in our competition, so keep your eyes open to see if your favourite is nominated.”