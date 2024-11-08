A FIRE at a recreation field in a York town has been started deliberately.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at out shortly after 6pm on Thursday night (November 6) after reports of a fire in Haxby.
A service spokesman said: “Acomb crews responded to reports of a fire in the open at a recreational field.
“This was found to be a wooden pallet.
“Crews extinguished the fire using backpack sprayers and the cause was deliberate.”
