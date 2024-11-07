Launched in 2001 to help drive the vision for York to be a globally recognised centre for business and enterprise, while ensuring those delivering professional services helped champion economic growth, Susie aims to contribute to the momentum, as a quarter of a century of operations closes in.

She said: “I’m really excited to take on the role. I’ve been involved on a broader level for quite some time now and seen it go from strength to strength and grow as an organisation, so it is really exciting to take the helm.

“I want to help continue that trajectory, and ensure members feel they are part of a great local business community, and that they are getting value for their membership.”

The corporate specialist, who has practiced law in the Yorkshire and Humber region for 17 years, moved to the city 12 years ago, and was introduced to the group by a former colleague.

Susie said: “I started going along to get to York Professionals to get to know people. I met so many people in such a short space of time, and meeting people regularly was really beneficial to building relationships. It is so friendly and welcoming, with such a breadth of membership – people are bound to meet someone new. Now I’m always looking to get people involved!”

Susie joined its board eight years ago, and was vice chair for the past three. Now the group’s looming 25th anniversary is set to be a real source of pride too.

“We’ll be looking to make the most of it with some special events for the membership. It is quite a big deal; not that many organisations reach such a milestone,” Susie said.

York Professionals hosts a wide variety of networking and social events, at well-known venues in and around the city of York and wider North Yorkshire region, together with some more unusual behind-the-scenes experiences.

Susie added: “We aim to provide our city’s professionals with a good selection of events to choose from, from the more traditional networking to seeing parts of the city that they would not usually experience, such as behind the scenes at York Minster.”

Her appointment comes as the group added six new faces to its board.